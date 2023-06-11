WTC Final 2023, London Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport On Decisive Day 5? Is There A Reserve Day?

The World Test Championship 2023 final (WTC 2023)enters Day 5 with the match slightly tilted in favour of the Australians. India require 280 more to win the championship for the first time. It will also be the first WTC title for Aussies if they manage to pick remaining seven wickets on the last and decisive day. But here's a bummber: the rain. While rain was predicted even on Day 4, there was not a drop that fell in London from the heavenes. Instead, the sun was at its peak from afternoon till evening. This should come as a relief for the cricket fans.

WTC 2023 final India vs Australia Day 5 weather update

The last day of the Test match is likely to intermittent rain which will cause stoppage in the play. The precipitation levels in London is predicted to be between 49 percent to 65 percent on Sunday, the day 5 of the WTC final. Not to forget, the UK MeT Office has already sent a Yellow Warning for Thunderstorms.

Is there a reserve day in place?

The good news for the cricket fans, especially those in India and Australia, is that ICC has kept a reserve day in place, in case majority of the day 5 play gets washed out. The action will extend to Monday, in case it rains the whole day in London on Sunday.

What is match situation?

India finished Day 4 at 164 for 3. They are still 280 runs behind the winning mark. The Men In Blue lost captain Rohit Sharma (43), Shubman Gill (18) and Cheteshwar Pujara (27) before Ajinkya Rahane (20) and Virat Kohli (44) got together and stitched a 71-run stand for the fourth wicket. The batters to follow are: KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj. Aussies have an upper hand in the game, at the moment. Things could begin to look better for India if they don't lose any wicket in the first hour of day 5.