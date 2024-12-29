Advertisement
WTC 2025 FINAL

WTC Final 2025: How India Can Still Reach World Test Championship Final After South Africa's Qualification – All Scenarios Explained

South Africa secured a WTC Final spot with a thrilling win over Pakistan. India and Australia now battle for the second spot. Scroll down to check the complete points table and India's qualification scenarios.

Written By Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Dec 29, 2024, 06:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
WTC Final 2025: How India Can Still Reach World Test Championship Final After South Africa's Qualification – All Scenarios Explained SA vs IND vs AUS

WTC 2023-25: South Africa secured their spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final with a dramatic two-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first Test in Centurion. Thanks to a resilient partnership between Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen, South Africa stayed atop the WTC points table with a PCT (percentage of points) of 66.67. With their qualification confirmed, the battle for the second spot is intensifying between Australia and India, as both teams look to join South Africa in the final.

WTC 2023-25: Here’s How India Can Still Qualify? All Scenerios

India’s Qualification Scenarios

India, currently in third place, cannot afford any further losses in their series against Australia. Here’s a breakdown of how they can still qualify for the WTC Final:

Scenario 1: Series Ends 1-1

India can qualify if Sri Lanka win one Test against Australia in their two-match series, and the other match ends in a draw.

Scenario 2: India Wins Series 2-1

India will qualify if Australia win only one match in their series against Sri Lanka.

Scenario 3: Series Ends 2-2

India will need Australia to lose both matches against Sri Lanka to qualify.

Australia’s Qualification Scenarios

Scenario 1: If Australia win the Melbourne Test but lose in Sydney, they can still qualify with at least one win in Sri Lanka.

Scenario 2: If Australia draw both Tests against India, they can ensure qualification by winning one match against Sri Lanka.

Scenario 3: If Australia lose both Tests to India, they must win both matches against Sri Lanka to secure their place.

For India, every match in the ongoing series against Australia is crucial. A win in Melbourne or Sydney is essential to keep their hopes alive. Australia, on the other hand, has more flexibility due to their remaining matches against Sri Lanka but still faces pressure to perform.

Updated WTC 2023-25 Points Table

Standings Team Wins Win Percentage
1. South Africa (Q) 7 66.67
2.  Australia 9 58.89
3.  India 9 55.89
4. New Zealand 7 48.21
5.  Sri Lanka 5 45.45
6.  England 11 43.18
7.  Bangladesh 4 31.25
8.  Pakistan 4 30.30
9.  West Indies 2 24.24

As the WTC cycle reaches its climax, fans can expect a thrilling finish to the battle for the final spot. The results in Melbourne, Sydney, and Sri Lanka will ultimately determine who joins South Africa in the World Test Championship Final.

