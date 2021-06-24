WTC Final: Ajinkya Rahane dismissal sends Indian fan from ‘ecstasy to agony’, see hilarious pics

Day six of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final was one to forget for most Indian cricket fans. Kane Williamson’s New Zealand defeated Virat Kohli’s side to win the first-ever WTC title at Southampton on Wednesday (June 23).

Indian fans present at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton felt the same pain as the national side with Kohli’s boys losing wickets at regular intervals, right from the start of reserve day. Barring wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant, who played a brilliant knock of 41 runs off 88 balls, none of the other batsmen managed to play a big knock against the formidable New Zealand pace attack.

An Indian fan’s animated reaction to vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane’s dismissal was caught on the camera on Day 6 of the WTC final and it instantly went viral on social media. The fan was seen celebrating with other fans in the stands when the TV cameras panned on them, however, the celebrations didn’t last long as Rahane was dismissed on the next delivery.

The emotions on the fan’s face quickly went from that of ecstasy to that of agony as Rahane edged one from Trent Boult to get caught behind by BJ Watling and departed after scoring 15 runs off 40 balls. ICC shared the images of fan’s animated reaction to Rahane’s dismissal.

See the pictures here:

The fan’s reaction reminded many of the famous reaction from a Pakistan supporter during their 2019 World Cup clash against Australia in Taunton. The Pakistan fan’s epic reaction was transformed into hilarious memes by social media users at the time.

New Zealand went on to clinch the WTC crown with skipper Williamson leading the way with an unbeaten fifty and veteran Ross Taylor chipping in with 47 not out.