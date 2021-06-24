WTC Final: Sachin Tendulkar leads Twitterati praise for Kane Williamson’s champions

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson led from the front to inspire his side to a comprehensive eight-wicket win against India in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) in Southampton on Wednesday (June 23). Williamson scored an unbeaten 52 off 89 balls and combined with Ross Taylor (47 not out) and help the Kiwis chase down the target of 139 runs on Day 6 to lift the inaugural WTC trophy.

Sachin Tendulkar led the way as members from the cricket fraternity took to social media to congratulate New Zealand for winning the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) title. Led by Kane Williamson, New Zealand defeated India by eight wickets at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton, on Wednesday. “Congrats @BLACKCAPS on winning the #WTC21. You were the superior team. #TeamIndia will be disappointed with their performance. As I had mentioned the first 10 overs will be crucial & Flag of India lost both Kohli & Pujara in the space of 10 balls & that put a lot of pressure on the team,” tweeted Tendulkar.

Congrats @BLACKCAPS on winning the #WTC21. You were the superior team.#TeamIndia will be disappointed with their performance. As I had mentioned the first 10 overs will be crucial & lost both Kohli & Pujara in the space of 10 balls & that put a lot of pressure on the team. pic.twitter.com/YVwnRGJXXr — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 23, 2021

Although two days were washed out completely due to rain, the WTC final between the two sides was packed with action as the two top Test teams in the world fought tooth and nail. New Zealand managed to emerge on top after dominating the proceedings with the bat and the ball on the reserve day in Southampton.

Several former cricketers, fans, and experts of the game took to Twitter to hail Williamson & Co. after they were crowned the World Test Champions post their thumping win against India in the final.

2011 ODI World Cup winner Virender Sehwag praised Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor for their match-winning partnership. "Missed being 50-over champions 2 years ago in the same country, but winning the inaugural World test Championship in style, many congratulations @BLACKCAPS , absolutely worthy champions. Happy for Kane Williamson and @RossLTaylor #INDvNZ", he tweeted.

Missed being 50-over champions 2 years ago in the same country, but winning the inaugural World test Championship in style, many congratulations @BLACKCAPS , absolutely worthy champions. Happy for Kane Williamson and @RossLTaylor #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/TNnkLvaMsO — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 23, 2021

The final headed to the reserve day with all three results possible as Virat Kohli’s India and New Zealand looked set for a gruelling day of Test cricket. New Zealand bowlers dominated the proceedings and skittled out India for 170 with the likes of Jamieson and Southee impressing. Pant was the lone warrior for India with his 41-run knock.

Former India batsman VVS Laxman also congratulated New Zealand for their win in the WTC Final. He tweeted, “Congratulations @BLACKCAPS on being deserving champions. NZ bowlers were terrific, Williamson & Taylor brought in their experience to finish the job. Indian batsman will rue not playing to potential in 2nd innings, but India can be proud of the way they played the WTC cycle #IndvNZ”.

Congratulations @BLACKCAPS on being deserving champions. NZ bowlers were terrific, Williamson & Taylor brought in their experience to finish the job.

Indian batsman will rue not playing to potential in 2nd inngs,but India can be proud of the way they played the WTC cycle #IndvNZ pic.twitter.com/rQdVosk2g3 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 23, 2021

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum also took to Twitter to pass on his wishes to Kane Williamson and his team. “To Kane and all of the boys, We love you,” he wrote on Twitter.

To Kane and all of the boys.

We love you — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) June 23, 2021

Williamson and Taylor then took New Zealand home in the run chase comfortably as they showed great composure and finesse during their match-winning stand. After suffering a heartbreak against England in the 2019 World Cup final two years ago, New Zealand finally managed to bring an end to their ICC trophy drought this time around.