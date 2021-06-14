WTC Final: Fast & Furious star John Cena picks his ‘winner’ and it’s Virat Kohli

The inaugural World Test Championships (WTC) Final will get underway at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from Friday (June 18) with Virat Kohli’s Team India taking on Kane Williamson’s New Zealand. While the battlelines are drawn, Kohli and his boys are got the thumbs-up from unexpected quarter – WWE superstar and ‘Fast & Furious 9’ star John Cena – who threw his weight behind the Indian skipper.

Cena posted a picture of Virat Kohli on Instagram that made a few fans wonder if he is supporting India in the upcoming WTC final, beginning June 18. Cena, who posts images on Instagram without any caption, put up a picture of the India captain that sent fans into a frenzy.

Here is the post…

“Cena support India for WTC2021,” a fan commented. A user was amazed to see the popularity of Kohli and he wrote, “KING Kohli is every where.”

Since Cena posted the pic, it has got over 6.69 lakh ‘likes’ on Instagram. “Looks like John Cena is a fan of Virat Kohli as well,” shared an Instagram user. “John Cena supports India for WTC 2021,” expressed another. “Both of you are legends,” wrote a third.

Kohli, who landed in England along with the rest of the India squad on June 3, is leading thee side in an intra-squad match against KL Rahul’s team. In the intra-squad match, Rishabh Pant stole the show with an unbeaten century. He hit 121 runs off just 94 balls.

Shubman Gill also had a good outing as he scored 85 runs to make a case for himself for the final XI for WTC final against New Zealand. With the ball, it was Ishant Sharma who led the way with a three-wicket haul and he gave away just 36 runs.

While India will be coming into the WTC final on the back of a few training sessions, New Zealand will be brimming with confidence after their 1-0 Test series win over England and becoming the No. 1 Test side in the world by replacing Team India.