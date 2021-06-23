हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICC World Test Championship

WTC Final: India set New Zealand 139-run target

India resumed the day at 64 for two but none of the batsmen could play a long innings. 

WTC Final: India set New Zealand 139-run target
Rishabh Pant was top-scorer for India with his 41-run knock (Twitter)

Southampton: India set New Zealand a tricky 139-run target to win the World Test Championship final after scoring 170 in their second innings on the sixth and final day in Southampton on Wednesday.

India resumed the day at 64 for two but none of the batsmen could play a long innings.

Rishabh Pant was top-scorer for India with his 41-run knock while Ravindra Jadeja (16), Ajinkya Rahane (15) and Mohammed Shami (13) chipped in with small contributions.

India lost three batsmen in the morning session including skipper Virat Kohli (13), Chetehswar Pujara (15) and Rahane.

Pant was dropped, when he was on 5, by Tim Southee off Jamieson.

Brief Scores:

India: 217 and 170 all out in 73 overs. (Rishabh Pant 41, Rohit Sharma 30; Tim Southee 4/48, T Boult 3/39, Kyle Jamieson 2/30).

New Zealand 1st Innings: 249 all out.   

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ICC World Test Championship
Next
Story

WTC Final: Watling displays courage on his last day of Test cricket, keep wickets with dislocated finger

Must Watch

PT5M37S

Punjab Congress Incharge: Sonia Gandhi will decide who will lead the election