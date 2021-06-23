हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
WTC final

WTC Final: ‘Many faces of Virat Kohli’ - ICC dedicates special video to India skipper - WATCH

Kohli also likes to get under the skin of the opposition and he is always in the ear of the opposition batsmen. Furthermore, Kohli also gives send-offs and celebrates his team’s bowlers wickets with great thrill. The same was palpable on the fifth day of action and ICC shared an amusing of many faces of Virat Kohli.  

WTC Final: ‘Many faces of Virat Kohli’ - ICC dedicates special video to India skipper - WATCH
File image (Source: Twitter)

The Indian skipper Virat Kohli is known to wear his heart on his sleeve. Kohli is always aggressive on the field and he is always pumped. The Indian skipper doesn’t shy away from showing his emotion on the field as he plays with a lot of passion.

Kohli also likes to get under the skin of the opposition and he is always in the ear of the opposition batsmen. Furthermore, Kohli also gives send-offs and celebrates his team’s bowlers wickets with great thrill. The same was palpable on the fifth day of action and ICC shared an amusing of many faces of Virat Kohli.

Kohli likes to enjoy himself on the field and he always gives his 120% on the field. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli-led made a fantastic comeback on the fifty day of the Test match as they were able to skittle out New Zealand for 249 runs. Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped four wickets. Shami bowled at the top of his game and delivered the goods for the team.

On the other hand, Ishant Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin also scalped three wickets each to get India back into the contest. Furthermore, Ravindra Jadeja was able to take the final wicket of Tim Southee, who was looking threatening.

Shami bowled in the right areas and got the rewards for pitching the ball up to the batsmen. The gun fast bowler dismissed Ross Taylor as Shubman Gill took a brilliant catch. Subsequently, he clean bowled BJ Watling with a superb delivery and plumbed Colin de Grandhomme with an incoming delivery.

However, Kohli was dismissed early on Day 6 by Kyle Jamieson as the fast bowler troubled the Indian skipper consistently.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
WTC finalVirat KohliNew ZealandIndia
Next
Story

WTC Final, Reserve Day: Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja keep India in game after early strikes from NZ bowlers

Must Watch

PT2M39S

Shivpal Yadav: Ready for discussion regarding alliance with Samajwadi Party