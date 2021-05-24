हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
WTC Final: Not Kohli or Rohit, NZ coach names THIS player as real threat, reveals plans to stop him

Team India is set to lock horns with New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship final, which is scheduled to begin from June 18.

Team India batsmen Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara (Source: Twitter)

Not long back, teams used to plan for Indian captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, but Team India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant’s recent form has made him the biggest threat for New Zealand ahead of the ICC World Test Championship final, which is scheduled to begin from June 18.

New Zealand bowling coach Shane Jurgensen feels Pant comes in with a very positive mindset and that is dangerous.

“Well, Rishabh Pant is an extremely dangerous player who can change the game on its head. We saw how well he did it against Australia and England. He’s extremely positive-minded, but with that comes potentially the opportunity to take his wicket,” Jurgensen told the Telegraph from Southampton.

Jurgenson reckoned the bowlers have to stay calm and make things difficult for Pant.

“Our bowlers need to execute well, stay calm and make it as difficult as possible for Pant to score runs. He’s certainly a free-flowing batsman and a tough one to stop, which we should keep in mind,” Shane Jurgensen said.

Eyes would be on Kyle Jamieson when India takes on New Zealand feels Jurgensen.

“Well, Kyle has played with Virat at RCB and no doubt they would have exchanged some comments potentially leading into this final. So interesting times ahead. I’m sure it’s going to be great to watch Kyle,” he added further.

