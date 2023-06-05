R Ashwin Or Ravindra Jajdeja? Aaron Finch Wants Rohit Sharma To Pick THIS Spinner For WTC Final

The much-anticipated World Test Championship final 2023 between India and Australia is drawing near, scheduled to take place from June 7 at The Oval in London. Both teams are currently engaged in finalizing their preparations and determining the optimal team composition for the ultimate showdown. India, in particular, faces the challenging decision of selecting their playing XI for the crucial clash, with Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shardul Thakur vying for a spot.

Former Australian cricketer Aaron Finch believes that choosing Ashwin over Jadeja would provide an advantage to Australia, as the off-spinners deliveries are likely to create rough patches on the pitch. These areas can then be exploited by Nathan Lyon during the latter stages of the game. Mitchell Starc, the left-arm seamer, will also contribute to Lyon's effectiveness by creating footmarks.

Finch stated on Star Sports, "If they pick Ashwin, that will help him, Jadeja bowling about the middle of the wicket probably won't make as much of a difference. So, maybe slight advantage [for Australia in WTC final], but maybe just."

Discussing the nature of the pitch, Finch mentioned that the wicket at The Oval tends to dry up and exhibit spin towards the end of the game. Consequently, he expressed his preference to bat first if the surface appears decent. He added, "The Oval wicket can get flat through days three and four but can dry up and spin at the back of the game. I think I'll bat first if it's a decent-looking surface. So, I don't think you need to overcomplicate it. I am sure Pat Cummins doesn't overcomplicate much, and neither is Rohit Sharma."

It's worth noting that this will be India's second consecutive appearance in the WTC final, having lost to New Zealand by 8 wickets in the inaugural edition in 2021. On the other hand, Australia will be making their first final appearance after finishing in the third spot in the first cycle during 2019-21. Consequently, both teams are eager to compete fiercely for the prestigious trophy.

India holds the upper hand against Australia, having emerged victorious in the last four series contested between the two teams. However, with India grappling with injuries to key players such as Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant, Australia enters the contest as the firm favourite.