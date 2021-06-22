हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
WTC final

WTC Final: Shubman Gill takes a stunning diving catch to dismiss Ross Taylor - WATCH

Shubman Gill with a full stretched dive to his left managed to grab the ball with both his hands to dismiss Taylor on the Day 5 of the India vs New Zealand match.

WTC Final: Shubman Gill takes a stunning diving catch to dismiss Ross Taylor - WATCH
Shubman Gill takes a stunner against New Zealand in WTC final (Source: Twitter)

Team India young prodigy Shubman Gill took a stunning catch on Tuesday (June 22) to get rid of New Zealand’s veteran batsman Ross Taylor in the World Test Championship final. On Day 5 of the summit clash, India struggled to take a wicket in the initial overs but they built pressure on Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor with dot balls.

On the first ball of the 64th over, Mohammed Shami provided the crucial breakthrough as he pitched a bit up as compared to his length in previous overs. Taylor failed to check his shot at the last minute and pushed it towards short covers where Shubman Gill took a screamer. The 22-year-old with a full stretched dive to his left managed to grab the red cherry with both his hands.

Taylor scored 11 runs off 37 balls after New Zealand resumed Day 5 with 101 for 2 on the scoreboard.

Notably, it was Shami’s first wicket of the innings but he was the one who impressed many with his late swing which caused trouble for New Zealand batters in overcast conditions.

However, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is still in the middle and is looking very confident with his approach despite scoring at a below 20 strike rate in the 90 balls he faced so far.

Meanwhile, the fifth day’s play of the World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand began after a half-an-hour delay caused due to rain.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
WTC finalShubman GillIndiaNew Zealand
Next
Story

Yuzvendra Chahal shares lovey-dovey message for wife Dhanashree Verma on their six-month anniversary – check out

Must Watch

PT10M

Bollywood Breaking: Disha-Tiger caught playing football together!