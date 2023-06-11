Shubman Gill To Face One Match Ban? India Star In Deep Trouble For Expressing Disappointment Over Third Umpire's Decision

India suffered a disappointing loss against Australia in the World Test Championship final at the Kennington Oval. Shubman Gill, who had a remarkable year with the bat, failed to make an impact in the crucial match. Despite his impressive performances in all three formats for India and holding the Orange Cap in the IPL 2023, Gill struggled to deliver in both innings.

In the second innings, Gill was dismissed in a controversial manner. He edged the ball to Cameron Green, who took a diving catch. However, replays suggested that the ball might have touched the ground before Green secured the catch. Nonetheless, the third umpire upheld the decision and declared Gill out.

Following the conclusion of Day 4, Shubman Gill expressed his disappointment by posting an image of Cameron Green's contentious catch on Twitter. This act of frustration and apparent criticism could potentially lead to a substantial fine for Gill, as per the ICC Code of Conduct.

According to Article 2.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct, players can face charges of level 1 or level 2 offences if they criticize or make inappropriate comments about incidents occurring in international matches or individuals involved in such matches. However, the severity of the situation determines whether the player will be penalized.

If Shubman Gill is charged for his tweet, he may face a significant fine. A level 1 offense could result in a warning from the ICC, a fine amounting to 50% of his match fee, and one or two demerit points. On the other hand, a level 2 offense would lead to the deduction of four demerit points and a fine ranging from 50% to 100% of his match fee. Accumulating four demerit points may even lead to a one-match ban in the Test format or a suspension from two limited-overs international matches.

Gill's actions on social media, though an expression of disappointment, might have unintended consequences. As a professional cricketer, it is important for him to adhere to the rules and regulations set by the ICC and maintain a positive image on and off the field.