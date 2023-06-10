Watch: Umesh Yadav's Wild Celebration After Taking Wicket Of Marnus Labuschagne Goes Viral

On Day 4 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final, Team India made a perfect start as Umesh Yadav dismissed Marnus Labuschagne in the third over of the day. Labuschagne, who was unbeaten on 41* overnight, seemed poised for a big score. However, Yadav consistently bowled in the right channel and produced extra bounce that caught Labuschagne off guard. Lacking footwork, Labuschagne tentatively prodded at the ball, resulting in an edge straight into the hands of Cheteshwar Pujara at first slip. Pujara's sharp catch was crucial since the ball appeared to be traveling quickly. This early breakthrough was precisely what India needed to limit Australia's total in the match.

Before the start of play on Day 4, Australia already held a lead of 296 runs in the WTC final. Rohit Sharma and his teammates surely aimed to take an early wicket, and they achieved that within the first half-hour of play. However, Australia's lead had already surpassed the 300-run mark, making every run crucial from this point onward. Despite the dismissal of Labuschagne, Australia still had Cameron Green and Alex Carey at the crease, with Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins capable of contributing valuable runs. For India, the top priority was to dismiss these five remaining batsmen as quickly as possible to prevent the tailenders from gaining momentum in the fourth innings. The chase ahead would be challenging due to the unpredictable bounce on offer at the Oval.

India's success in getting Labuschagne's wicket early on Day 4 provided a glimmer of hope in their quest to restrict Australia's lead as much as possible. With their bowling attack needing to perform at their best, the Indian team aimed to maintain pressure and prevent the opposition from piling on more runs. By dismantling Australia's batting lineup efficiently, India would enhance their chances of a successful run chase in the final innings. However, they were aware of the formidable capabilities of Australia's lower order and the potential challenges posed by the pitch conditions.

As the match continued, it remained crucial for India to seize opportunities, capitalize on early breakthroughs, and swiftly dismiss the remaining batsmen. The outcome of the WTC final hinged on India's ability to restrict Australia's lead and navigate the challenges presented by the variable bounce. With the contest delicately poised, both teams were fully aware of the importance of every wicket and run as they battled for supremacy in this prestigious championship finale.