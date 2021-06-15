हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
WTC final

WTC Final: Virat Kohli gets floored by lethal bouncer in nets, video goes viral – WATCH

Kohli was felled by a fast bouncer from one of India's throwdown specialists in a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday as he prepared for the WTC final that gets underway from June 18.  

WTC Final: Virat Kohli gets floored by lethal bouncer in nets, video goes viral – WATCH
Virat Kohli ducks bouncer during net session ahead of WTC final (Source: BCCI/Twitter)

India skipper Virat Kohli got a glimpse of pace and bounce, that groundsman Simon Lee wants in the World Test Championship (WTC) final pitch, during a nets session at the Hampshire Bowl here.

Kohli was felled by a fast bouncer from one of India's throwdown specialists in a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday as he prepared for the WTC final that gets underway from June 18.

Lee was on Monday quoted as saying, "For me personally, I just want to get something out that has some pace, bounce, and carry in the pitch."

The 32-year-old, who is India's No. 4 in the Test batting line-up, was also seen blocking a yorker, playing drives, and reaching out for delivery.

The video also showed India pace bowlers Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami as well as spinner Ravindra Jadeja bowling to other batsmen with Rishabh Pant smashing a six.

India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane also seemed to be getting a hang of things as he played a flick shot that was acknowledged by teammates including bowler Ishant.

India had reached Southampton on June 3 and underwent quarantine for 10 days during which they also played an intra-squad simulation match.

They came out of quarantine on Monday.

The Indian Test squad is staying in United Kingdom for three-and-a-half months during which they will also play a five-Test series against England in August-September.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
WTC finalVirat KohliTeam IndiaBCCINew Zealand
Next
Story

‘They will win comfortably’: Australia skipper Tim Paine picks his favourite for WTC final between India and New Zealand

Must Watch

PT5M18S

obesity weight gain problem can solve by these simple asanas in just 30 minutes health video ngmp