हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
WTC final

WTC Final: Virat Kohli leaves fans disappointed by NOT removing Coca Cola bottles like his idol Cristiano Ronaldo

Virat Kohli found himself in a Ronaldo-like situation when his pre-WTC final press conference had two more Coke bottles placed right in front of him.  

WTC Final: Virat Kohli leaves fans disappointed by NOT removing Coca Cola bottles like his idol Cristiano Ronaldo

Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines when he removed Coca-Cola bottles from the table during his press conference ahead of Portugal’s EURO 2020 opener against Hungary. Ronaldo’s gesture backfired as the beverage manufacturing giants incurred losses. Soon, Ronaldo’s act became the biggest talking point during the ongoing EURO 2020 as players and coaches of other teams – started either emulating CR7’s act or accepting the drink. Seemed like the footballing world got divided into two.

A couple of days back, India captain Virat Kohli, found himself in a similar situation when his pre-WTC final press conference had two more Coke bottles placed right in front of him. But Kohli, who is a big fan of Ronaldo, did not do what the Portuguese icon did and left fans disappointed.
 
Here’s how Twitterati reacted:

 

 

Eyes would be on Kohli as he is the premier batsman of the side. The Indian skipper has not smashed a century since 2019 and he is surely due for a big one.

Meanwhile, not a single ball was bowled on the opening day of the inaugural WTC final at Ageas Bowl, Southampton on Friday as rain played spoilsport. The forecast for the rest of the days is of rain which would not be a piece of good news for fans.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
WTC finalVirat KohliCristiano RonaldoCoca Cola
Next
Story

Shafali Verma leads India fightback with another fifty after England enforce follow-on

Must Watch

PT2M57S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day