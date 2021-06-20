हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Virat Kohli

WTC final: Virat Kohli rocks Bhangra while fielding at slips, fans say 'if you win, we’ll dance with you' - WATCH

Virat Kohli, who was fielding at slips after the Indian innings was folded for 217, was seen enjoying the beats of the Dhol, a moment that left the commentators in splits.

WTC final: Virat Kohli rocks Bhangra while fielding at slips, fans say &#039;if you win, we’ll dance with you&#039; - WATCH
WTC final: Virat Kohli rocks Bhangra while fielding at slips (Twitter)

India skipper Virat Kohli never misses out an opportunity to display the Bhangra be it on the pitch or off it. A similar side of the 32-year-old was witnessed during the second session of Day 3 of the ongoing World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand. 

Kohli, who was fielding at slips after the Indian innings was folded for 217, was seen enjoying the beats of the Dhol, a moment that left the commentators in splits. 

Meanwhile, Kohli's fans, who have seen the skipper dancing to many Punjabi numbers in the past, took to Twitter to share the moment, with few even promting that these are signs that India will win the summit clash in Southampton. 

Here are a few tweets: 

Bharat Army's version of ‘We will rock you’ dedicated to Kohli 

Meanwhile, the Bharat Army – a group of Indian cricket team fans who travel around the world to support the side – were singing their newly remaked song, to cheer the Indian captain, on the tune of the iconic “We Will Rock You” from a London-based world-renowned Rock-band, Queen. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

“Kohli is a boy making big noise when he picks the bat he will take on the world these days. Fashion that raze, smashing New Zealand all over the place.”

Tags:
Virat KohliICC World Test Championship
