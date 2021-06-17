WTC final: Wife Sanjana Ganesan asks Jasprit Bumrah about wedding in interview, bowler says THIS in response - WATCH

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is preparing for the much-anticipated World Test Championship finale against New Zealand, was up for a surprise when he turned up for an interview ahead of the contest.

Bumrah was interviewed by none other than his wife and popular cricket presenter Sanjana Ganesan as the couple interacted about the cricketer's personal life with the theme being "Insta Memories".

The questions for the cricketers were related to his Instagram posts and the story behind it. The international cricket governing body, ICC, shared the video of the interview on Twitter and wrote: "Playing with his sister, starring in school cricket and ‘the best day’ of his life. @SanjanaGanesan takes @Jaspritbumrah93 through some Insta Memories before the #WTC21 Final."

Bumrah during the course of the interview was showed the picture of his wedding, to which the seamer decribed it as the best day of his life. He was also shown a picture of him holding the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which India recently won in the series Down Under after going down in the opening clash.

Here is the video:

Playing with his sister, starring in school cricket and ‘the best day’ of his life.@SanjanaGanesan takes @Jaspritbumrah93 through some Insta Memories before the #WTC21 Final pic.twitter.com/k8FKUxgQJI — ICC (@ICC) June 17, 2021

Bumrah also gave his fans a peek into his childhood and discussed about his initial days in sports back when he was at school.

WTC Finals

Virat Kohli and his unit are all set to take on Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the summit clash of World Test Championship at Southampton, starting from June 18.

This is Team India's first international assignment after the series against England, which Kohli and his boys passed with flying colours and would hope to do the same against the Kiwis in the much-anticipated clash.