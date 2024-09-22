WTC Points Table 2023-25: India Tightens Grip On No. 1 Spot After 280 Run Victory, Bangladesh Slips To 6th Position

India stamped their authority in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table with a thumping 280-run victory over Bangladesh in the first Test at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. With this win, India has strengthened its lead at the top of the standings, boasting 86 points and a 71.67 percentage of points (PCT) after 10 matches. Bangladesh, on the other hand, remains in sixth place with a PCT of 39.29.

World Test Championship 2023-25 Points Table

Position Team Matches Win Loss Points Percent 1. India 10 7 2 86

71.67 2. Australia 12 8 3 90

62.50 3. New Zealand 6 3 3 36

50.00 4. Sri Lanka 7 3 4 36

42.86 5. England 16 8 7 81

42.19 6. Bangladesh 7 3 4 33 39.29

A Dominant Performance By India

The match began with a promising first hour for Bangladesh, but from that point onward, it was India’s game. Key players delivered impactful performances across all departments, turning the tide in favor of the home side. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja set the tone with their brilliant bowling spells, and Jasprit Bumrah followed suit, dismantling Bangladesh’s batting lineup in the first innings.

India’s batting depth was on full display in the second innings, with Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant scoring impressive centuries that put the team in a commanding position. Pant’s return to the Test side was particularly memorable as he equaled MS Dhoni’s record for the most Test centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper.

Ashwin continued his fine form in the second innings, claiming six wickets, which helped India wrap up the match with a 280-run margin. Ashwin’s stellar performance also marked his 37th five-wicket haul in Tests, making him the first Indian to register 20 fifty-plus scores alongside 30-plus five-wicket hauls—a remarkable achievement highlighting his all-around excellence.

Rohit Sharma’s Success As Test Captain

This victory marks a dream start to India’s Test season under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. With this win, Rohit continues to solidify his status as one of India’s most successful Test captains, adding another dominant performance to his record. Under his captaincy, India’s tactical prowess and depth in both batting and bowling have flourished, making them formidable opponents in the Test arena.

India’s complete performance against Bangladesh showcased their strength, depth, and the ability to dominate in all aspects of the game. The Test saw contributions from the top order, middle order, and the bowlers, reflecting a well-rounded team effort.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test

With the second and final Test against Bangladesh looming, India will be eager to maintain their winning momentum and further solidify their top spot in the WTC standings. Meanwhile, Bangladesh will need to regroup and address their shortcomings if they hope to level the series.

India’s commanding win not only boosts their WTC campaign but also sets the tone for a strong Test season ahead, with key players in form and a captain who has consistently led by example. The team will look to continue this dominant run as they aim for the top prize in the WTC cycle.