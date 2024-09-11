WWE Former Star Praises Rishabh Pant’s Journey, Netizens Left Stunned

Rishabh Pant is all set to make his much-anticipated return to international red-ball cricket after being named in India's squad for the first Test against Bangladesh, beginning on September 19, 2024. This marks Pant's comeback to the longest format after a lengthy 20-month absence, caused by injuries sustained in a car accident in 2022. The wicketkeeper-batter had made his return to international cricket earlier in 2024, featuring in the T20 World Cup and the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Pant's journey back to fitness and form has been remarkable, and his inclusion in the Test squad comes as no surprise to fans and experts alike. Known for his aggressive and fearless style of play, Pant has been a key figure in India's Test side, with several memorable performances to his name. His return bolsters India's middle order, as they look to dominate the upcoming Test series.

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff, who has taken a keen interest in Pant’s journey, recently expressed his admiration for the cricketer’s resilience and talent. This recognition from an unlikely source adds to Pant's growing popularity across sports and entertainment.

Netizens Were Stunned From Eric's Tweet

WWE hall of fame knows how much hardwork needs to come back again — Harsh shekhawat (@wordofshekhawat) September 10, 2024

Bischoff reacted to a comment by a X (formerly Twitter) user commenting on Pant's comeback and wrote - "Discipline and commitment. Deadly combination."

WWE star praising Rishabh Pant , When you're big , You're big — Dhruv (@I_m_dhruv_) September 10, 2024

Ganguly's High Praise for Pant

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, speaking at a promotional event, also heaped praise on Pant, calling him one of India's best Test batsmen and predicting an illustrious future for him in red-ball cricket. Ganguly, who has always been a vocal supporter of Pant, believes that the young cricketer has the potential to become an all-time great in Test cricket.

"I consider Rishabh Pant one of India's best Test batsmen. I'm not surprised that he's back in the side, and he will continue to play for India in Tests," said Ganguly. "He will be an all-time great in Tests if he keeps performing like this. For me, he needs to get better in the shorter formats. With the talent he has, I'm sure with time, he will become one of the best."

Pant’s Test credentials have never been in doubt, with his ability to counter-attack in difficult situations making him an invaluable asset for India. However, Ganguly’s comments underline the need for Pant to enhance his performance in the shorter formats, where his explosive potential has yet to fully materialize.

Bowling Attack for Bangladesh Series

The Indian cricket selectors have opted to give veteran pacer Mohammed Shami more time to recover from his recent ankle surgery. In his absence, uncapped left-arm pacers Yash Dayal and Akash Deep have been named in the squad, providing them a chance to impress on the international stage. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj will lead India's pace attack as the two frontline bowlers.

Ganguly, commenting on India's bowling options, expressed confidence in the squad despite Shami's absence. "I know Mohammed Shami is missing because of injury, but he will be back very soon since India is going to Australia. It's still a very good attack," Ganguly said.

India’s Squad

Rohit Sharma will lead the side for the Test series against Bangladesh, with several key players, including Pant, making their return. India will aim to maintain their dominance at home and prepare well for the upcoming tours, including the highly anticipated series in Australia.

Pant's return to Test cricket, along with India's potent bowling attack, sets the stage for an exciting contest against Bangladesh, with fans eagerly awaiting the resumption of international red-ball action.