WWE superstar John Cena shares MS Dhoni’s picture from T20 World Cup 2021, see POST

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), and Hollywood superstar John Cena has shared former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s photo on his Instagram account. In the picture, Dhoni is seen walking down the stairs and extending his hand for a handshake.

The photo shared by Cena is from the time Dhoni was associated with the Indian team as its mentor during the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Dhoni’s association with the team didn’t work wonders as India failed to reach into the semi-finals of the mega event.

Cena has often shared photos of famous Indian personalities on his Instagram like cricket stars Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, with Dhoni’s name the latest in the list. The reason behind sharing pictures hasn’t been specified as Cena’s Instagram bio shows, “These images will be posted without explanation for your interpretation. Enjoy.”

One fan commented, “Nothing, just two legends shaking hands.” Another user wrote, “MSD meeting JC.” Another user stated, “You can’t see him.”

Dhoni retired from international cricket in August last year but was part of the Indian team for the 2021 T20 World Cup as a mentor. India had an underwhelming campaign in the tournament, failing to make it past the Super 12 stage.

The former India captain led Chennai Super Kings to the IPL 2021 title last month, defeating Kolkata Knight Riders in the final. Team India, meanwhile, crashed out of the T20 World Cup 2021 after two comprehensive losses to Pakistan and New Zealand in their first two matches of the tournament.

The Black Caps will now face Australia in the final of the T20 World Cup 2021 final in Dubai on Sunday (November 14).

