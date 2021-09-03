‘Yaar Lambu tera birthday hai aaj’: Watch Yuvraj Singh’s hilarious wish for Ishant Sharma

Yuvraj Singh and Ishant Sharma shared a great camaraderie off the field as well. They both started playing under the same captain Sourav Ganguly and have been the match-winner for the country at several occasions. Even in interviews, they keep talking about how they have been inspiring for each other.

Now, a new video posted by Yuvraj Singh on Ishant’s birthday, which was on September 2, shows how they can remain cordial and still pull each other’s leg. Ishant turned 33 on Thursday.

In the video, Yuvraj can be seen mimicking Ishant’s voice and wishing him happiness on birthday. He says, “Yaar lambu, aaj tera birthday hai, happy birthday to you brother.”

He goes on to tease Ishant about how the latter advises fellow bowlers to not to get far off from the wickets.

Ishant is currently with the National Team in England for the bilateral Test series. However, he has been kept out of the playing 11 for the fourth Test match at the Oval, London. Umesh Yadav has been included in the team in Ishant’s place. It’s not clear whether Ishant has been kept out because of the rotation policy or he has been rested.

Ishant, who started his Test career in 2007, has already played 104 matches and has been one of the integral part of the Indian pace attack since many years. He has 311 Test wickets to his credit.