Yashasvi Jaiswal After Epic Sir Don Bradman Record; Also Very Close To Breaking 75-Year-Old World Record In 5th Test At Dharamsala Vs England

Some more records are set to be broken in the fifth Test vs England in Dharamsala. R Ashwin and Jonny Bairstow are set to play their 100th Test in the beautiful hill station of Himachal Pradesh. England pacer James Anderson is also on verge of 700 Test wickets as he is just two away from joining the likes of Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan. Yashasvi Jaiswal is also on brink of a huge record, not one but three.

Let's talk about the first record he is very close to achieve. Yashasvi can become the first batter after the great Sir Don Bradman to smash three double centuries in a series. The UP-born batter has already hit two in the ongoing series vs England. Bradman had hit three in a an Ashes series vs England in the year 1930.

Yashasvi has, so far, scored 655 runs in the series after playing four matches that includes two double tons. If he manages to score 125 more runs, he will not only become the leading run-scorer in a Test series played by India but also the highest run-getter in a Test series played in India.

Currently, both of these records are held by West Indies Everton Weeks who hit 779 runs in a five-match Test series vs India in 1948 and 1949. Sunil Gavaskar sits on the second spot in both of these lists (most runs in Test match involving India and also played in India).

Right now, Yashasvi is tied with Virat Kohli at number 3 in most runs in a Test series played in India list. Gavaskar is on 2nd with 732 runs against West Indies in 1978 and 79.

In the list of cricketers with most runs in Test series involving India, Steve Smith is at the third spot with 769 runs when he hit these runs in 2014-15. Pakistan's Mudassar Nazar had smashed 761 runs in 1982-83 and is at the fourth place. England's Graham Gooch scored 752 runs in 1990 vs India in just 3 matches. Joe Root is next with 737 runs in 5 Test matches on England's last tour of India in 2021-22.

Coming to the Test series between India and England, the hosts are leading 3-1 in the series and will aim to finish on a high while the visitors are looking to make it 3-2 and sign off from India on a good note.