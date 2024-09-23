Yashasvi Jaiswal Eyes Record Breaking Feat As India Gears Up For 2nd Test Against Bangladesh

IND vs BAN: Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal continues to make waves in international cricket, having emerged as a key player in the Indian Test squad. In the recently concluded first Test against Bangladesh, Jaiswal showcased his resilience by scoring a gritty fifty in challenging conditions. Despite India’s top order being rattled by Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud on a lively pitch during the morning session on Day 1, Jaiswal stood firm, holding the innings together.

Jaiswal’s impressive form comes as no surprise, as the young left-hander has been a crucial pillar of India’s batting lineup across formats for the past two years. His performances in the Test series against England earlier this year were particularly noteworthy, where he amassed over 700 runs, cementing his reputation as a top-order force to be reckoned with. As India’s packed Test calendar continues, with upcoming series against New Zealand and Australia, Jaiswal’s contributions will be pivotal at the top of the order.

Jaiswal’s Six-Hitting Feat In Sight

One of the standout aspects of Jaiswal’s game in 2024 has been his six-hitting ability, particularly in the Test format. During the England series, Jaiswal was in destructive form, smashing 26 sixes, bringing his total tally for the year to 42 sixes across all formats. Jaiswal is now just eight sixes away from becoming the first batsman in the world to hit 50 sixes in a calendar year among Test-playing nations a remarkable achievement. Currently, only Babar Hayat of Hong Kong has reached this milestone, having struck 50 sixes in 2024.

However, there is a race for the record, with Australia’s Travis Head and Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz also nearing the 50-sixes mark. Both players are currently in action, representing their respective teams against England and South Africa. While Jaiswal will next take the field for India in the second Test against Bangladesh on September 27 in Kanpur, Head and Gurbaz could potentially reach the milestone before him.

Aiming for A Historic Test Record

If Jaiswal can hit eight more sixes in the second Test, he will not only become the first Indian to hit 50 sixes in 2024 but will also break the record for most sixes in a calendar year in Test cricket. The current record is held by former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, who smashed 33 sixes in 2014. Jaiswal, with 26 sixes in Test cricket this year, is just eight maximums away from overtaking McCullum and setting a new record for the most sixes in a year in the longest format.

The second Test between India and Bangladesh will kick off on September 27 at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, where Jaiswal will look to add another memorable chapter to his already stellar 2024 season.