Here's Why Sourav Ganguly Wants Yashasvi Jaiswal Out Of Team India's Asian Games 2023 Squad

In an awe-inspiring debut Test match against West Indies in Roseau, Dominica, Yashasvi Jaiswal's remarkable 171-run innings has captured the attention of former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly. Drawing parallels with his own Test debut century at Lord's in 1996, Ganguly firmly believes that Jaiswal should be a part of India's World Cup squad, praising the youngster's talent, temperament, and potential to serve Indian cricket for the long haul.

"I would like to see Jaiswal play in the upcoming ODI World Cup. I have watched him from close quarters during the IPL. But red-ball cricket is different and he showed that he has it in him to succeed there too. I feel he has the quality to serve Indian cricket for a long time," Ganguly told Times Of India

Despite the shift from white-ball to red-ball cricket, Jaiswal demonstrated his ability to succeed at the highest level, impressing Ganguly with his adaptability.

Apart from Jaiswal's cricketing prowess, Ganguly highlighted the tactical advantage of having the young left-hander in the World Cup squad. Emphasizing his preference for left-hand-right-hand combinations in the top order, Ganguly explained how this approach could put the opposition bowlers in a bind. With the constant need to adjust their line and length, the rival attack would face considerable challenges against such a combination.

While Jaiswal has been named in the Asian Games squad, Ganguly suggested that if the selectors prioritize players from the Asian Games for the World Cup, they should consider pulling Jaiswal out of the former and include him in the latter. This recommendation underscores the young sensation's potential impact on the World Cup stage.

"I am always in favour of left-hand-right-hand combinations in the top order. That puts the rival attack under some trouble as the bowlers have to continuously vary their line and length accordingly. They should preferably pull Jaiswal out of the Asian Games side and consider him for the World Cup," Ganguly added.