Yashasvi Jaiswal Or Virat Kohli Who WIll Open For India In T20 World Cup 2024? Sunil Gavaskar Picks This Opener

India's superstar batsman, Virat Kohli, has been in the form of his life during the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, scoring over 700 runs. Despite facing consistent criticism from former India opener Sunil Gavaskar regarding his strike rate, Kohli's stellar performance has earned him praise and a potential new role in the Indian lineup. Gavaskar, previously skeptical of Kohli's strike rate, has now endorsed him to open alongside Rohit Sharma for India, citing his recent IPL form. Notably, Gavaskar expressed doubts about left-hander Yashasvi Jaiswal's form, suggesting he may not be the ideal candidate to partner Sharma at the top of the order for the Men in Blue.

India's WC T20 2024 Warm-Up Match: Different Opening Combination

India's warm-up game against Bangladesh hinted at a different opening combination, with Sanju Samson partnering Sharma due to Kohli's late arrival from the United States. While Rohit Sharma clarified that the team composition is not finalized, the absence of Jaiswal from the opening slot indicates he might not be the preferred choice for the T20 World Cup 2024. Gavaskar emphasized Kohli's exceptional form and suggested that his place as an opener alongside Sharma is justified, considering his recent performances. Regarding Jaiswal, Gavaskar noted a decline in his form compared to previous outings.

"The kind of form Virat Kohli has been in, especially in the second half of the season, he should open with Rohit Sharma. Good players are good players, the kind of form Kohli has shown in the IPL, he has to open the batting. It's good to talk about the left-hand, right-hand combination on television, but good players are good players no matter where they bat," Gavaskar said in an interview after the T20 World Cup opener between USA and Canada. "Yashasvi Jaiswal hasn't been in the sort of form we saw him in during the Test series," the India legend said of the left-hander who will compete with Virat for the second opener's spot.

Despite Kohli's absence from the warm-up game, he remains hopeful of featuring in India's playing XI as they kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5. However, Jaiswal might have to wait for his opportunity, given the indispensability of Kohli and Sharma to the team's top order.

India's World Cup Campaign To Begin Soon

India's T20 World Cup journey includes matches against Ireland, Pakistan, USA, and Canada, with expectations high for Kohli's potential role at the top alongside Sharma.