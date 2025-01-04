Advertisement
YASHASVI JAISWAL

Yashasvi Jaiswal Scripts History For India With 4 Fours Against Mitchell Starc - WATCH

Yashasvi Jaiswal created history after hitting Mitchell Starc for 4 boundaries in the first over of India's second innings of the Sydney Test match against Australia.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Jan 04, 2025, 10:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Yashasvi Jaiswal gave India a quick start after he smashed Mitchell Starc for 16 runs in the first over of the innings on Day 2 of the fifth Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

After leaving the first ball, the 23-year-old Jaiswal hit Starc for a hat-trick of boundaries. Thereafter, India opener didn't score on the fifth ball but he finished the over with a boundary, scoring a total of 16 runs in that over.

Notably, this was just the fourth time in Test history that four boundaries were hit in the first over of a Test innings.  

Most Boundaries In First Over Of The Innings In Tests

4 - AUS vs ENG, Birmingham, 2001 (18 runs - 4 fours) (Batter: Michael Slater)

4 - WI vs NZ, Antigua, 2012 (16 runs - 4 fours) (Batter: Chris Gayle)

4 - SL vs AUS, Galle, 2022 (17 runs - 4 fours) [Batters: Dimuth Karunaratne (3) & Pathum Nissanka (1)]

4 - IND vs AUS, Sydney, 2025 (16 runs - 4 fours) (Batter: Yashasvi Jaiswal) 

 

 

Jaiswal's 16 against Starc is now the most runs by a batter in the first over of the innings. He now also holds the record for scoring the most runs by an Indian batsman in the first over of an innings in Tests. The record previously belonged to Virender Sehwag, who hit 13 runs in the first over of an innings in the Kolkata Test in 2005.

Most Runs For A Batter In First Over Of  Innings In Tests

16 runs - Yashasvi Jaiswal vs AUS, Sydney, 2025

16 runs - Michael Slater vs ENG, Birmingham, 2001

16 runs - Chris Gayle vs NZ, Antigua, 2012

16 runs - Oshada Fernando vs BAN, Mirpur, 2022

Most Runs For An Indian Batter In First Over Of Innings In Tests

16 runs - Yashasvi Jaiswal vs AUS, Sydney, 2025

13 runs - Rohit Sharma vs AUS, Nagpur, 2023

13 runs - Virender Sehwag vs PAK, Kolkata, 2005

12 runs - Yashasvi Jaiswal vs BAN, Kanpur, 2024

12 runs - KL Rahul vs AUS, Dharamshala, 2017

Yashasvi finished the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy as India's top-scorer on the Australian tour with 391 runs at an average of 43 with one century and two fifties. It was Jaiswal's maiden tour of Australia and the youngster impressed everyone with his memorable innings. 

