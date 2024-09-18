Yashasvi Jaiswal Set To Break Major World Test Championship Record In India vs Bangladesh Test Series- Check Here

IND vs BAN: Yashasvi Jaiswal, the young and dynamic Indian batsman, is becoming a sensation in the cricketing world with his remarkable performances in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-2025 cycle. His rapid rise to prominence has caught the attention of fans and cricket experts alike, and now, he stands on the cusp of breaking a major record – becoming the top run-scorer in the WTC cycle.

In the recently concluded Test series against England in early 2024, Jaiswal delivered a standout performance, amassing a stunning 712 runs in just 9 innings at an average of 89. His brilliant showing included his maiden double century, a knock that left cricket enthusiasts in awe of his immense talent and composure. The 22-year-old’s incredible form throughout the series even overshadowed Joe Root, the current number one Test batsman according to the ICC rankings.

Root, known for his consistency and skill, struggled in the series while Jaiswal flourished, cementing his place as one of India’s most promising batsmen. With his recent exploits, Jaiswal has now climbed to the second spot on the list of leading run-scorers in the ongoing WTC cycle, with 1,028 runs in just 16 innings. Root, who leads the charts with 1,398 runs, has played 29 innings to reach his tally, making Jaiswal's achievement all the more impressive.

Jaiswal is now just 320 runs behind Root, and with India's upcoming home series against Bangladesh, the young prodigy has a golden opportunity to surpass the English great and claim the top spot. What sets Jaiswal apart is not only his consistency but also his ability to convert good starts into big scores. He remains the only player among the top 15 run-scorers in the WTC cycle to have scored a double century – a testament to his focus and determination at the crease.

Comparing their performances, Root has maintained an average of 53.76 with five centuries in this WTC cycle, while Jaiswal, at an average of 64.25, has shown similar prolific form but in fewer innings. Jaiswal’s hunger for runs and his rapid ascent have drawn parallels to some of India’s greatest batsmen, and he now has a realistic chance of breaking Root’s record as the leading run-scorer in this WTC edition.

As India prepares for their series against Bangladesh, all eyes will be on Jaiswal. He is currently the sole Indian batsman in the top 10 of the WTC run-scorers list, and his performances at the top of the order have given the Indian team a solid foundation in every match. His rise in international cricket is not just a reflection of his raw talent but also his hard work and dedication. The upcoming series could prove pivotal in his quest to break Root’s record and further solidify his place among the best in the world.

With age and form on his side, Jaiswal has the potential to become a cornerstone of Indian cricket in the years to come. Should he continue to perform at this level, it seems inevitable that he will etch his name into the record books by surpassing Joe Root and becoming the leading run-scorer in this World Test Championship cycle. The stage is set for Yashasvi Jaiswal to take the next big leap in his blossoming career.