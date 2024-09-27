Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2799399https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/yashasvi-jaiswal-takes-a-blinder-to-dismiss-bangladesh-batter-zakir-hasan-in-ind-vs-ban-second-test-kanpur-watch-viral-video-2799399.html
NewsCricket
YASHASVI JAISWAL

Yashasvi Jaiswal Takes A Blinder To Dismiss Bangladesh Batter Zakir Hasan In IND vs BAN Kanpur Test - Watch

Zakir Hasan looked clueless ever since he came out to bat and as a result, Akash Deep forced him to edge the delivery in the ninth over.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 27, 2024, 06:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Yashasvi Jaiswal Takes A Blinder To Dismiss Bangladesh Batter Zakir Hasan In IND vs BAN Kanpur Test - Watch

India’s explosive opener Yashasvi Jaiswal took a brilliant catch to dismiss Bangladesh opener Zakir Hasan on Day 1 of the second Test in Kanpur. The Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bowl first with pacer  Akash Deep scalping both wickets in the first session.

For Bangladesh, Zakir Hasan stepped out to bat with Shadman Islam in front of India’s ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Zakir Hasan looked clueless ever since he came out to bat and as a result, Akash Deep forced him to edge the delivery in the ninth over. Yashasvi Jaiswal did the rest by grabbing a blinder at the gully region. 

Bangladesh were 26/1 in the ninth over after Zakir departed. However, they managed to put up a stand and till lunch, they reached 74/2, with Mominul Haque and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto batting carefully. Just after the lunch finished, Ravichandran Ashwin provided a breakthrough with the wicket of skipper Shanto.

“We are going to bowl first. The pitch seems a bit soft, so we have to make early inroads and we want our three seamers to make use of it. We didn't start well with the bat in the first game, but we found a way to score and the bowlers did the job. I expect no different here (fight from Bangladesh), we will be challenged but we have the experience to bounceback”, Rohit Sharma said at the time of the toss.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: AIMIM Leader Challenges Zee News Over Rally Coverage
DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Amid PoK Refugees Remark
DNA Video
DNA: Waqf Amendment Bill Triggers Controversy, 1.25 Crore Emails Flood JPC
DNA Video
DNA: Record Voting in Kashmir's Soibugh, Once a Militant Stronghold
DNA Video
DNA: CM Yogi Implements ‘Muzaffarnagar Model’ to Tackle Food Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: Illegal Mazar Occupy Bhopal Hospital Land
DNA Video
DNA: Waqf Board Loses Land in Bhopal and UP
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Row - AIMIM Leads Massive Rally in Mumbai
DNA Video
DNA: UP's 24-Hour Encounter Spree- Four Criminals Taken Down
DNA Video
DNA: Rail Jihad- A New Terror Tactic? Three Major Incidents Raise Alarm