Yashasvi Jaiswal Takes A Blinder To Dismiss Bangladesh Batter Zakir Hasan In IND vs BAN Kanpur Test - Watch

India’s explosive opener Yashasvi Jaiswal took a brilliant catch to dismiss Bangladesh opener Zakir Hasan on Day 1 of the second Test in Kanpur. The Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bowl first with pacer Akash Deep scalping both wickets in the first session.

For Bangladesh, Zakir Hasan stepped out to bat with Shadman Islam in front of India’s ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Zakir Hasan looked clueless ever since he came out to bat and as a result, Akash Deep forced him to edge the delivery in the ninth over. Yashasvi Jaiswal did the rest by grabbing a blinder at the gully region.

Bangladesh were 26/1 in the ninth over after Zakir departed. However, they managed to put up a stand and till lunch, they reached 74/2, with Mominul Haque and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto batting carefully. Just after the lunch finished, Ravichandran Ashwin provided a breakthrough with the wicket of skipper Shanto.

“We are going to bowl first. The pitch seems a bit soft, so we have to make early inroads and we want our three seamers to make use of it. We didn't start well with the bat in the first game, but we found a way to score and the bowlers did the job. I expect no different here (fight from Bangladesh), we will be challenged but we have the experience to bounceback”, Rohit Sharma said at the time of the toss.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed.