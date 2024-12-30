AUS vs IND: Yashasvi Jaiswal's controversial dismissal on Day 5 of the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground has ignited discussions on social media. The decision proved crucial as Australia secured an 184-run victory, marking a significant moment in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

With India struggling at seven wickets down, Jaiswal attempted a hook shot off Pat Cummins' bowling. Initially ruled not out, replays indicated that the ball may have touched Jaiswal's gloves before reaching wicketkeeper Alex Carey. While Snicko technology did not provide conclusive evidence for the third umpire to overturn the on-field decision, a side-on angle suggested that Jaiswal's right index finger made contact with the ball. The umpire subsequently gave him out, much to the disappointment of the Indian camp.

Rohit Sharma's Reaction On Jaiswal's Controversial Dismissal

At the post-match press conference, Indian captain Rohit Sharma expressed his frustration over the decision. “Look, I really don't know what to make of that because the technology didn't show anything. With the naked eye, it seemed that he did touch something. I don't know how the umpires want to use the technology, but in all fairness, he did touch the ball,” Sharma stated. He emphasized the inconsistencies in technology, remarking, “It’s about the technology, which we all know is not 100 percent.”

Rohit further indicated that controversial calls seem to disproportionately affect the Indian team, labeling them as “unfortunate.” He reflected on a pattern of decisions going against India, stating, “Like I said, we don't want to look too much into that. It's just that we are most often than not falling on the wrong side of it. It has been happening since India. I think we have been a little unfortunate.”

Former ICC Elite Level Umpire Simon Taufel weighed in on the dismissal, supporting the third umpire’s decision. He noted, “In my view, the decision was out. The third umpire did make the correct decision in the end. With the technology protocols, we do have a hierarchy of redundancy, and when the umpire sees a clear deflection off the bat, there is no need to go any further and use any other form of technology to prove the case.” Taufel added that the clear deflection should have been conclusive evidence for the third umpire's ruling.

Australia's Big Win Against India In Boxing Day Test

Ultimately, India’s loss in the Boxing Day Test was sealed as they lost seven wickets in the final session, handing Australia a 2-1 lead in the series. The two teams will meet again in the final Test of the five-match series, set to begin on January 3 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. As the cricketing world reflects on this contentious moment, Jaiswal's dismissal will undoubtedly remain a talking point among fans and analysts alike.