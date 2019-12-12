Yasir Shah to work with spin consultant Mushtaq Ahmed ahead of 2nd Sri Lanka Test

Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah has been temporarily released from the national squad in order to work with spin consultant Mushtaq Ahmed at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore ahead of the side's second Test against Sri Lanka, beginning December 19 in Karachi.

The 33-year-old was earlier left out of Pakistan's Playing XI for this week's opening Test against Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi--which was the first-ever five day game in the country in over a decade.

Shah, who is the fastest bowler to take 200 Test wickets besides being Pakistan's seventh-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game, will now work with Mushtaq to improve his spin bowling before rejoining the squad in Karachi on December 16.

After the second Test against Australia in Adelaide, Shah had admitted that it is a wish of every spinner to perform well in Australia, but he failed to use his variations well.

“It's every spinner's wish to do well in Australia because that raises your image and profile.I've put in a lot of hard work. The last time I bowled too fast. And I was bowling at a faster pace than what I wanted to here, too, and I didn't use my variations well," the International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Shah as saying.

Shah had struggled to perform well in the recent tour to Australia, against whom he conceded 205 runs for four wickets in Brisbane Test and gave away 197 runs in the second Test without grabbing ant wicket. He, however, contributed well with the bat, scoring his maiden Test ton (113) in Adelaide.