YOUNG INDIAN CRICKETERS 2023

Year-Ender 2023: From Yashasvi Jaiswal To Rinku Singh, Top 5 Young Indian Cricketers Who Showed Promise In 2023

Wicketkeeper-batsman Jitesh Sharma, 27, impressed everyone with his finishing skills and clean hitting.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 10:27 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Year-Ender 2023: From Yashasvi Jaiswal To Rinku Singh, Top 5 Young Indian Cricketers Who Showed Promise In 2023

As the curtains fall on 2023, Indian cricket aficionado witnessed a constellation of young stars who illuminated the cricketing sky with their extraordinary performances. From fearless batting to impeccable bowling, these rising stars have left an indelible mark on the cricketing world. Let's delve into the top 5 young Indian cricketers who showcased immense promise in 2023.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Fearless Left-Hander Shakes the Cricketing World

The 21-year-old left-hander, Yashasvi Jaiswal, emerged as a force to be reckoned with in 2023. His fearless approach and aggressive batting style made heads turn. In the IPL, Jaiswal showcased his prowess by amassing 625 runs in 14 matches with an impressive average of 48.08 and a strike rate of 163.61. The highlight of his year was a scintillating century in the IPL, solidifying his status as a rising star in Indian cricket.

Tilak Varma: The Elegance Personified Middle-Order Maestro

Tilak Varma, a 21-year-old middle-order batsman, showcased elegance and maturity beyond his years. With an IPL average of 42.88 and a strike rate of 164.11, Varma's ability to handle pressure situations stood out. His performances in crucial moments marked him as a future star, adding a touch of class to the Indian batting lineup.

Rinku Singh: Explosive Power in a Compact Package

Rinku Singh, the explosive 26-year-old southpaw, demonstrated his six-hitting prowess, making him a white-ball specialist to watch out for. Playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL, Singh turned out to be a match-winner with his explosive power in a compact package. His ability to finish games with aggressive strokes solidified his reputation as a force in limited-overs cricket.

Mukesh Kumar: The Swing Bowling Sensation

In the bowling department, 25-year-old left-arm seamer Mukesh Kumar showcased consistency and skill. A regular performer in domestic cricket, Kumar's swing bowling and knack for picking up crucial wickets make him a potential successor to the veteran swing bowlers. His exploits against Australia in the T20I series garnered attention, hinting at a bright future for the young seamer.

Jitesh Sharma: The Impressive Wicketkeeper-Batsman

Wicketkeeper-batsman Jitesh Sharma, 27, impressed everyone with his finishing skills and clean hitting. Particularly noteworthy is his striking performance in the last four overs, showcasing his ability to accelerate when needed. As a reliable wicketkeeper-batsman, Sharma has earned his spot as a player to keep a close eye on in the coming years.

