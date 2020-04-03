'You can tag me and Mahi also': Yuvraj Singh takes dig at Ravi Shastri for his 2011 World Cup win post

As India marked their ninth anniversary of their International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2011 victory on Thursday, many cricketers who were a part of the winning squad took to social media to recall the historic moment.

Indian head coach Ravi Shastri, who was on air during India's six-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup final, too took to his Twitter handle and remembered the day.

While tagging current skipper Virat Kohli and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Shatri said that the players who were part of that squad would cherish this moment all their life.

"Many Congratulations Guys! Something you will cherish all your life. Just like we from the 1983 group #WorldCup2011 - @sachin_rt @imVkohli," he wrote.

However, the post didn't go down much well with Yuvraj Singh, who bagged Player of the Series award for his stellar performance with both bat and ball during the 2011 showpiece event.

Yuvraj also took to his Twitter handle and took a cheeky dig at Shastri for not mentioning the names of him and 'Man of the Match' Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

"Thanks senior ! U can tag me and mahi also we were also part of it," he wrote.

However, Shastri was quick to reply to him. The Indian head coach stated," When it comes to World Cups, you are no Junior. Tussi Legend Ho @YUVSTRONG12."

On April 2 nine years ago, India ended their 28-year-long wait for the ICC World Cup title by defeating Sri Lanka at a jam-packed Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

For Sri Lanka, Mahela Jayawardene (103 not out, 88 balls, 13 fours) hit a classy ton to help his side post a challenging total of 274/6.

In reply, India lost both their openers, Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag early, but Gautam Gambhir (97) and Virat Kohli (35) joined hand to build a crucial partnership.

After their departure, skipper Dhoni decided to walk in ahead of in-form Yuvraj. At that time India needed 160 runs to win. Dhoni, who had not done much with the bat in World Cup till then, smashed a blistering knock of 91 while in-form Yuvraj (21 off 24 balls) well-supported him from the other end to help India chased down the target in 48.2 overs and clinch win.