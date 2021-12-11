You complete me in every way: Virat Kohli pens heartfelt note for Anushka Sharma on their wedding anniversary

Virat Kohli shared some lovely moments spent with his wife and Bollywood actor/producer Anushka Sharma on his Instagram on December 11 (Saturday).

It was on this date that the couple got married, four years ago and they have been blessed with a baby girl whom they have named Vamika.

Virat and Anushka dated for many years since meeting during a TV ad shoot. For a brief period, there were rumours that they were on a break but the couple started making public apperances again.

In December of 2017, they travelled to Tuscany in Italy to get married with only a few guests invited.

On their wedding anniversary, Virat wrote:

"4 Years of you handling my silly jokes and my laziness. 4 years of you accepting me for who I am everyday and loving me regardless of how annoying I can be. 4 years of the greatest blessing god could’ve showered on us.

4 years of being married to The most honest, loving, brave woman and the one who inspired me to stand by the right thing even when the whole world could be against you. 4 years of being married to YOU. You complete me in every way, I’ll always love you with all that I have and more.

This day is more special as its our first anniversary as a family and life is complete with this little munchkin."

Here's the Instagram post: