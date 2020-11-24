हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shahid Afridi

‘You miss full tosses too’: Learn how Twitterati trolled Shahid Afridi when he missed his flight for Lanka Premier League

Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi will be captaining the Galle Gladiators in the inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL). However, he missed his flight for Colombo and fans hilariously trolled him for the same.

‘You miss full tosses too’: Learn how Twitterati trolled Shahid Afridi when he missed his flight for Lanka Premier League
Image credits: Twitter/@SAfridiOfficial

Pakistan’s former all-rounder Shahid Afridi is one mercurial individual – who continues to draw the crowds even after his retirement from International cricket. He still continues to ply his trade for various T20 franchises in the world, where he is a major draw for the cricket fans.

For his next assignment, the 40-year-old Afridi is all set to lead the Galle Gladiators in the inaugural edition of Lanka Premier League (LPL). However, a very interesting incident happened before he could land in Sri Lanka – Afridi missed his flight! As a result, Afridi is likely to miss the first two games of his side.

The peculiar yet funny development was announced by the cricketer himself from his official Twitter account.

The fact that it was the captain of the side who missed the flight, right before their inaugural match left the fans stunned. They couldn’t contain themselves and hilariously trolled Afridi. We look at some of the funniest ones we could find:

Afridi was an integral member of the Multan Sultans in the recently concluded PSL 2020 – taking them to the Playoffs stage, where they lost out. He was in the news recently when during a PSL game, he wore an innovative yet dangerous looking helmet which was without it’s top most grill.

Whatever might be the case, be it on the field or off the field, Afridi or ‘Lala’ as he is fondly called, is one of the most entertaining cricketers to play the sport.

Tags:
Shahid AfridiLanka Premier LeagueGalle GladiatorsPSLPakistan Super League
Next
Story

Watch: Tottenham Hotspur footballer Dele Alli takes breathtaking cricket catch, ICC shares video!
  • 91,77,840Confirmed
  • 1,34,218Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,89,00,313Confirmed
  • 13,92,213Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT18M5S

TMC election preparation in West Bengal, know Nusrat Jahan's election plan