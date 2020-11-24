‘You miss full tosses too’: Learn how Twitterati trolled Shahid Afridi when he missed his flight for Lanka Premier League

Pakistan’s former all-rounder Shahid Afridi is one mercurial individual – who continues to draw the crowds even after his retirement from International cricket. He still continues to ply his trade for various T20 franchises in the world, where he is a major draw for the cricket fans.

For his next assignment, the 40-year-old Afridi is all set to lead the Galle Gladiators in the inaugural edition of Lanka Premier League (LPL). However, a very interesting incident happened before he could land in Sri Lanka – Afridi missed his flight! As a result, Afridi is likely to miss the first two games of his side.

The peculiar yet funny development was announced by the cricketer himself from his official Twitter account.

Missed my flight to Colombo today morning

Nothing to worry, I'll be reaching soon to take part in the LPL for Galle Gladiators. Look forward to joining my teammates — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) November 23, 2020

The fact that it was the captain of the side who missed the flight, right before their inaugural match left the fans stunned. They couldn’t contain themselves and hilariously trolled Afridi. We look at some of the funniest ones we could find:

May be god indirectly saying to you not participate in LSL.. Anyway you will get DUCKS there.. Unnecessarily transportation and boarding cost will be wasted.. So better be at home.. — RAGHAV (@Raghav888mani) November 23, 2020

Shahid Afridi is all set to miss the first two matches of Lanka Premier League as he missed the flight. — AVNISH TIWARI (@avnishtiwarii) November 24, 2020

You miss full tosses too! — Parth Pandit (@imparthpandit) November 23, 2020

Afridi was an integral member of the Multan Sultans in the recently concluded PSL 2020 – taking them to the Playoffs stage, where they lost out. He was in the news recently when during a PSL game, he wore an innovative yet dangerous looking helmet which was without it’s top most grill.

Whatever might be the case, be it on the field or off the field, Afridi or ‘Lala’ as he is fondly called, is one of the most entertaining cricketers to play the sport.