Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2822058https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/you-need-a-new-leader-robin-uthappa-wants-this-star-batter-rajat-patidar-to-lead-the-side-2822058.html
NewsCricket
ROBIN UTHAPPA

‘You Need A New Leader’: Robin Uthappa Wants THIS Star Batter To Lead The Side

RCB will be evaluating its captaincy options after deciding to go against retaining Faf du Plessis.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2024, 07:42 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘You Need A New Leader’: Robin Uthappa Wants THIS Star Batter To Lead The Side

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa has thrown Rajat Patidar into the mix as a possible contender to lead the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Ahead of the upcoming edition of the IPL 2025, RCB will be evaluating its captaincy options after deciding to go against retaining Faf du Plessis. While the likes of Jos Buttler, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and many more options are available in the mega auction, Uthappa believes that RCB should try their hand by using Patidar.

"I think they should look at Rajat Patidar to take over that role because it seems like you need a new leader after two years. So, you might as well do it now to get ahead of the curve and build a captain for the next three to five years. Rajat is one of those players who can actually play that role for them," Uthappa said on JioCinema.

RCB decided to expand their purse for the mega auction by retaining just three players. RCB decided to rope in Kohli, Patidar and uncapped seamer Yash Dayal. As a result, top stars of the franchise, including Mohammed Siraj, Will Jacks and Glenn Maxwell, parted ways with the franchise. With a purse of Rs 83 crore and the option to use Right To Match, RCB will be keen to make a formidable squad that could lift the franchise to its first IPL title.

Former India cricketer Saba Karim feels RCB could ue the RTM to bring Siraj back along with Jacks, players who offer versatility in different departments. "RCB can always go back to Siraj because he's been phenomenal for the side. They got Yash Dayal as a left-arm seam bowler, which is a wonderful thing, but they also need someone to give him proper company. So, if RCB can have Siraj, then at least the pace bowling section is kind of filled up. I'm also looking at Will Jacks. He was very good for them last season. He can come in right at the top, and he's also a very useful right-arm off-break bowler," Karim noted.

The IPL mega auction will be held on Sunday and Monday in Jeddah.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Is ‘Vote Jihad’ a Reality in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Naresh Meena Slaps Officer, Sparks Uproar in Tonk
DNA Video
DNA: Maryam Nawaz vs. Bhagwant Mann: The Pollution Blame Game
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi’s “15-Minute” Politics Heats Up Again
DNA Video
DNA: Sajjad Nomani’s Appeal for Muslim Votes Sparks Debate
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Justice, Warns Officials
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Mobilizes in Maharashtra’s Muslim Areas for BJP Support
NEWS ON ONE CLICK