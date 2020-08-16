You should be proud of what you have achieved: Sakshi after MS Dhoni's retirement from international cricket

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from the international cricket on Saturday (August 15), leaving millions of his fans across the globe in a state of shock and utter disbelief.

The 39-year-old Dhoni, who is regarded as one of the world’s best ‘last ball finishers’, announced his retirement from the international cricket through a post on his Instagram handle. "Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as retired," Dhoni wrote.

Reactions and wishes started pouring in for Dhoni from former players, current players, fans, political leaders and other celebrities shortly after the former India captain made the announcement. Dhoni's wife Sakshi also posted a emotional post and said that wicketkeeper-batsman should be proud of his achievements. Sakshi added that people will forget everything about him but not how he "made them feel".

"You should be proud of what you have achieved. Congratulations on giving your best to the game.I am proud of your accomplishments and the person you are! I am sure you must have held those tears to say goodbye to your passion. Wishing you health, happiness and wonderful things ahead! #thankyoumsd #proud. People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel — Maya Angelou," Sakshi wrote on Instagram.

Dhoni represented India in 538 international games and scored 17,266 runs from them. He played 90 Test matches and scored 4876 runs, averaging over 38. The wicketkeeper-bastman played 350 ODIs for India and scored amassed 10,773 runs. He is one of the 5 batsman from India to score over 10,000 ODI runs. Dhoni represented India in 98 matches and scored 1282 runs

Dhoni made his international debut for India during a One-Day International (ODI) match against Bangladesh in December 2004.