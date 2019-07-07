You will always be my captain: Virat Kohli wishes MS Dhoni on his birthday

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was all praises for Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Sunday as he wished him on his birthday. Calling him a 'big brother', Kohli shared a photo with the Indian wicket-keeper batsman on Instagram.

He wrote: "Happy birthday mahi bhai @mahi7781 . Very few people understand the meaning of trust and respect and I'm glad to have had the friendship I have with you for so many years. You've been a big brother to all of us and as I said before, you will always be my captain."

Dhoni turned 38 on Sunday and was greeted with friends from across the cricketing fraternity and fans all over. He celebrated his birthday after India's won against Sri Lanka in Headingley in the ongoing Cricket World Cup. In several pictures shared by Dhoni's wife Sakshi, he can be seen with his wife, daughter Ziva, and teammates Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Kedhar Jadhav and others.

Hardik Pandya posted Boomerang videos of himself with Dhoni and wrote, "Happy birthday, Mahi bhai! Every day spent with you is a chance to learn and grow. Thank you for being one of the biggest role models in my life. Swipe right to see the fail one."

Rishabh Pant too took to Instagram to share his photo with Dhoni. "Happy birthday, Mahi bhai. Thank you for always being there as a mentor as a brother as a friend. Have more success in life always," he wrote.

Jadhav expressed his admiration and said words are not enough to express his love for the cricketer. "Happy birthday @msdhoni (mahibhai) words are not enough to express my love for u, wish u all the success and happiness and health in life, God bless u always," Jadhav tweeted.

Among the others to wish him were former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag who called Dhoni a wonder in the cricketing world. Wishing him in his own unique way, Sehwag tweeted: "7 continents in the World, 7 days in a week, 7 colours in a rainbow, 7 basic musical notes7 chakras in a human being, 7 pheras in marriage, 7 wonders of the world, the 7th day of the 7th month- Birthday of a wonder of the cricketing world # HappyBirthdayDhoni. May God Bless You".

"Wishing @msdhoni all the very best in life. Luck, Love and Success #HappyBirthdayDhoni," former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman tweeted.

BCCI too took to Twitter to wish Dhoni. "4 World Cups, 4 Different Looks, Which one do you like the most? Take a pick #HappyBirthdayDhoni #TeamIndia," BCCI tweeted.