Young Pakistan Boy’s Jasprit Bumrah-Like Bowling Action Wows Wasim Akram, Video Goes Viral - Watch

In the world of cricket, where new talents emerge regularly, a young boy has recently taken social media by storm with his remarkable bowling action. The boy's technique has been compared to none other than India's fast-bowling sensation, Jasprit Bumrah, who was instrumental in India's T20 World Cup 2024 victory. The video of the young boy's action, shared by the legendary Wasim Akram, has captivated cricket enthusiasts worldwide and sparked discussions about the influence of iconic players on the next generation.

Wah jee wah look at that control and action exactly like the great @Jaspritbumrah93 video of the day for me . #crickethavenoboundiers https://t.co/Ut215HD3iB July 15, 2024

The Rise of Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah's journey from a promising talent to a global cricket icon is nothing short of inspirational. His unique bowling action, characterized by a short run-up and a deceptive release, has troubled batsmen across all formats. At the 2024 T20 World Cup, Bumrah's exceptional performance, claiming 15 wickets, earned him the coveted Player of the Tournament award. His contributions were crucial in India's triumphant campaign, solidifying his status as one of the most versatile and formidable bowlers in modern cricket.

Wasim Akram's Praise and the Viral Sensation

The cricketing world was abuzz when Wasim Akram, a legendary fast bowler himself, shared a video of the young boy emulating Bumrah's bowling action. Akram's tweet read, "Wah jee wah, look at that control and action exactly like the great @Jaspritbumrah93. Video of the day for me. #crickethavenoboundaries." This endorsement from Akram not only highlighted the boy's talent but also underscored the global reach and impact of Bumrah's unique style.

The Future of Fast Bowling

The young boy's viral video serves as a testament to the influence of contemporary cricket stars on aspiring players. Bumrah's success story, marked by his rise from a relatively unknown entity to a world-renowned fast bowler, inspires many young cricketers to pursue their dreams with dedication and hard work. His ability to adapt and excel in T20Is, ODIs, and Tests showcases the importance of versatility in modern cricket.

Jasprit Bumrah: A Legend in All Formats

Former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja recently praised Bumrah, calling him a "legend of all three formats" on his YouTube channel. Raja's comments came after Bumrah's stellar World Cup performance, emphasizing the Indian pacer's consistent impact across different formats of the game. "In my book, Jasprit Bumrah is a legend in all three formats. There is no one greater who has played all three formats. He lacked confidence, had an awkward bowling action, and was unfit initially, but he came back and now he has made India win the World Cup," Raja remarked.

The Vision of Gautam Gambhir

Coincidentally, Ramiz Raja's praise for Bumrah aligns with the vision shared by India's new head coach, Gautam Gambhir. An old video of Gambhir has resurfaced, where he emphasized the need for more all-format players in the Indian cricket pool. Gambhir stated, "I'm a very strong believer in one thing, that if you're good, you should be playing all three formats. I've never been a big believer in injury management, that you get injured, you go get recovered. When you're playing international cricket and you're good enough, you ask any of the top players, they want to play all three formats. They don't want to be labeled as red-ball bowler or white-ball bowler."

The Impact on Young Cricketers

The combination of Bumrah's success and the viral sensation of the young boy's video exemplifies the cyclical nature of inspiration in sports. Young cricketers today look up to stars like Bumrah, aspiring to replicate their techniques and successes. This ripple effect ensures the continuous evolution of the sport, as each generation of players builds upon the legacy of their predecessors.