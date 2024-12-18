India batter Cheteshwar Pujara has written a heartfelt note for veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who announced his shocking retirement from international cricket on Wednesday. The 38-year-old spinner announced his decision to retire just moments after the completion of the drawn third Test between Australia and India in Brisbane.

Ashwin, who played his last match for India recently during the second Test against Australia in Adelaide, finished his career with a total of 765 international wickets from 287 matches. Only fellow spinner Anil Kumble has more Test wickets for India than Ashwin's haul of 537.

After Ashwin's shocking announcement, Cheteshwar Pujara took to social media to congratulate his team-mate on his memorable career. Pujara's heartfelt post for Ashiwn has gone viral on social media.

"Many congratulations on a career you can be very proud of Ash! Your dedication and contribution to Indian cricket, consistently over a long period of time, will be etched in history, as one of the best to have represented the country!," Pujara wrote on X.

Over the years, we have shared countless memories on and off the field; and your decision today suddenly brings a lump in the throat, and a flashback of some of the great times we have shared on the road - memories I'll truly cherish!," he added.

The 36-year-old Pujara also mentioned Ashwin still has a lot more to contribute to Indian cricket in different ways.

"While this chapter may have come to an end, am sure you will be involved in and around the game and have lots more to contribute to Indian cricket and the game in general. Wishing you and the family all the very best for all that lies ahead, and am sure we will catch up soon to celebrate. As a teammate and friend - it has truly been an honour and pleasure to have played with you!," he wrote.

At the time of retirement, the 38-year-old Ashwin is fifth and third on the ICC Test rankings for bowlers and allrounders respectively.