In a recent teaser released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on September 18, star batter Virat Kohli and India's head coach Gautam Gambhir sat down for an unfiltered chat, showcasing a lighter side to their relationship. Once known for their fierce rivalry on the field, the two cricketing legends discussed their past, their intense IPL encounters, and how they've moved past the 'masala' the media and fans have created around them.

The conversation between the two sports icons comes ahead of India's two-match Test series against Bangladesh. The teaser, shared by BCCI, highlights a humorous exchange where Kohli kicked off the chat by addressing the long-standing tension between them, saying, "So here we are. We have come a long way and putting an end to all the masala." Gambhir responded with a smile, "That’s a good start to the conversation," as both players laughed together.

Stay tuned for a deep insight on how great cricketing minds operate. #TeamIndia’s Head Coach @GautamGambhir and @imVkohli come together in a never-seen-before freewheeling chat.



Kohli and Gambhir share a rich history, having played pivotal roles in India’s ODI World Cup victory in 2011. During the tournament, Gambhir handed his Player of the Match trophy to a young Virat Kohli, marking the beginning of a bond between two highly competitive cricketers. However, their on-field relationship hasn’t always been smooth. In 2013, the duo was involved in an infamous verbal altercation during an IPL match, and their rivalry only escalated a decade later during the 2023 IPL. An intense confrontation between Gambhir, then a mentor for Lucknow Super Giants, and Kohli, leading Royal Challengers Bangalore, resulted in fines for both players.

Despite the past tension, the two have recently made peace. Earlier in 2024, they were seen sharing a warm hug during a match between Kolkata Knight Riders and RCB at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, signaling the end of their public fallout. Since Gambhir’s appointment as India's head coach, the pair has worked closely, putting aside their differences and building a strong rapport in the dressing room.

The full interview promises to offer more insights into their journey, both as rivals and teammates. Gambhir, known for his straightforward nature, even pokes fun at Kohli for his 'altercations,' but the mutual respect between the two is evident. Kohli and Gambhir's aggressive approach to the game has always set them apart, but this candid conversation reveals how time and experience have helped them mend their relationship.