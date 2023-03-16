Yurvraj Singh Meets Rishabh Pant For 1st Time After Car Accident; Shares Pic

Yuvraj Singh met Rishabh Pant on Thursday, March 16, at his home and posted a photo from their meet up on his social media accounts. The pic has become an instant hit on the internet. This is the first time that Yuvraj met Pant since the wicketkeeper-batter's horrible car accident in December last year. Yuvraj wrote in caption: "On to baby steps !!! This champion is going to rise again .was good catching up and having a laugh. what a guy positive and funny always !! More power to you." These words are surely going to lift the spirits of Pant who is yet to meet any present-day cricketer from the national team as they are all busy playing.

Check out Rishabh Pant and Yuvraj Singh photo below:

On to baby steps !!! This champion is going to rise again _ .was good catching up and having a laugh _what a guy positive and funny always !! More power to you _ _ @RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/OKv487GrRC — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 16, 2023

The 25-year-old cricketer, a day before, went into a swimming pool, not to take a dip, but to walk in the water. That seems to be one of the exercises his physiotherapist may have asked him to do in order to get better and fitter. Yuvraj's visit must have pumped up Pant, who is trying to keep his mind sane. Not to forget, Yuvraj himself went through a tough time when he battled lung cancer. His lost precious time as a full-time Indian cricketer when he was at his peak of his game. But Yuvraj did make a comeback and went on to play for India till 2018. He won an IPL as well with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016.

BCCI has not given any confirmed date on Pant's comeback. Currently, he is taking support of crutches to walk. That only means that the star India cricketer will take a long time to get match fit.

Pant will miss IPL 2023 and in his place, David Warner has been named as the captain of the side. Axar Patel will be Warner's deputy in the 16th edition of Indian Premier League. Pant had congratulated Warner much before the official announcement was made today. Warner is the right man to lead DC as he has already won a championship as captain with Sunrisers Hyderabad, in 2016.