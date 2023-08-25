Yuvraj Singh And Hazel Keech Welcome Their Second Child, Name Her Aura

Former Indian cricket sensation Yuvraj Singh, renowned for his remarkable contributions to India's T20 World Cup victory in 2007 and the ODI triumph in 2011, has recently embraced a new chapter of happiness in his life. The sports star, celebrated not only for his cricketing achievements but also for his remarkable journey battling cancer, now celebrates the arrival of his second child, a baby girl named Aura, with his wife Hazel Keech. The couple's love story, spanning over years and overcoming challenges, has culminated in this beautiful addition to their family.

Sleepless nights have become a lot more joyful as we welcome our little princess Aura and complete our family __ @hazelkeech pic.twitter.com/wHxsJuNujY — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 25, 2023

A Joyful Arrival: Aura

The couple's journey has now culminated in the birth of their second child, a baby girl named Aura. The announcement, made on social media, was accompanied by words of gratitude and immense joy. Yuvraj Singh shared his elation, stating that sleepless nights have taken on a new meaning with the addition of their little princess. This heartwarming news has been met with an outpouring of love and well-wishes from fans, friends, and family.

A Blossoming Love Story

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's love story commenced in 2011, amidst the glitz and glamour of a friend's birthday party. Yuvraj was instantly captivated by Hazel's radiant smile and took note of her work in the film "Bodyguard." After their initial encounter, Yuvraj, on multiple occasions, mustered the courage to ask Hazel out for coffee. Hazel, not wanting to hurt his feelings, reluctantly agreed but intermittently turned off her phone, creating a charming yet amusing back-and-forth. This playful interaction paved the way for a connection that would later prove to be stronger than ever imagined.

From Struggle to Reconnection

Life took a challenging turn for Yuvraj Singh when he was diagnosed with cancer after India's World Cup triumph in 2011. Despite informing Hazel about his condition, her response was a simple "good luck." This left Yuvraj puzzled, leading him to distance himself from her. However, destiny had other plans. After three years, Yuvraj noticed Hazel as a friend of a friend on Facebook. Intrigued, he inquired about their connection and jokingly cautioned his friend to stay away from her. Yuvraj's curiosity about Hazel, despite their past interactions, remained alive.

The Journey to Forever

After an unconventional reunion on Facebook, Hazel Keech finally accepted Yuvraj's friend request, signalling the beginning of a renewed connection. Yuvraj playfully sent her a folded hands emoji in acknowledgement. It was during this period that Hazel eventually agreed to meet him again, rekindling their companionship after years of uncertainty. The couple's bond grew stronger, leading Yuvraj to propose to Hazel on a picturesque beach in Bali during Diwali in 2015. A year later, they embraced marital bliss in two beautiful ceremonies, cementing their commitment to each other.