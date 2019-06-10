Yuvraj Singh announces retirement from international cricket

Legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Monday announced his retirement from international cricket. The 2011 World Cup hero announced his retirement at a press conference in Mumbai. Earlier reports said that Yuvraj had decided to quit international cricket to pursue a freelance career in ICC approved foreign Twenty20 leagues.

Yuvraj Singh had last played a Test in 2012 and One Day International (ODI) and T20 in 2017.

One of India’s greatest limited overs cricketers, Yuvraj made his international debut with a bang against Australia in 2000, scoring a hard-hitting 84 off 80 balls.

He again shone in 2002 Natwest series when India was chasing a target of 326. While greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid failed to click, Yuvraj along with Mohammad Kaif ensured a victory for the team.

He stitched a 121-run partnership with Mohammad Kaif. While Yuvraj hit 69 off 63 balls, Kaif scored an unbeaten 87. This match proved Yuvraj’s will to take a match to its logical end even under pressure.