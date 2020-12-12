Yuvraj Singh apologises for father's abusive remarks, wishes speedy resolution of farmers' issues

NEW DELHI: Former Team India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has apologised for his father Yograj Singh's extremely critical and abusive remarks concerning the farmers' protest and wished for early resolution of their issues.

Distancing himself from Yograj Singh, Yuvraj Singh, who turned 39, said he was deeply saddened and upset by his father’s speech on farmer protests in NCR. Taking to Twitter, the former all-rounder said he and his father have different ideologies.

Yuvraj Singh also wished for a speedy resolution of the ongoing conflict between farmers and the Central government. The former Team India cricketer appealed to the countrymen to continue to take necessary precautions against the Covid-19 virus and infection as our society continues to fight against the pandemic.

"Undoubtedly, farmers are the lifeblood of the nation and he believed that the problem could be resolved through peaceful dialogue," Yuvraj Singh said in a statement on Twitter.

"Birthdays are an opportunity to fulfill a wish or desire and this birthday, rather than celebrating, I only wish and pray for a swift resolution of the ongoing talks between our farmers and our government" Yuvraj posted on Twitter at the stroke of midnight.

"I am saddened and upset by the statements made by Mr. Yograj Singh. I wish to clarify that his remarks have been made in an individual capacity and my ideologies are not the same in any manner," Yuvraj added.

This clarification from Yuvraj came days after Yograj Singh urged the Central Government to listen to the demands of the farmers, and backed sportspersons who were returning their awards to show support with the protesting farmers.

"Farmers are demanding the right thing, the government should listen to them. It is really high time that the government should come up with solutions in this regard and I back all those sportspersons who are returning their prestigious award," Yograj had said.

