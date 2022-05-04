India's failure in the ICC events is due to their weak middle order, feels former India batter Yuvraj Singh.

Not to forget, Yuvraj was an able middle-order batter for India throughout his career and won many matches batting at No 5 and 6.

"When we won the World Cup (2011), we all had a set position to bat," Yuvraj said. He added that this was not the scenario in the 2019 World Cup.

"I felt 2019 World Cup; they didn’t plan it well."

11,778 runs and 148 wickets in 402 internationals _

ICC @T20WorldCup and @cricketworldcup winner _

Fastest fifty in T20Is _ Happy birthday to one of India's greatest match-winners, @YUVSTRONG12 _ pic.twitter.com/xZ84vqbT9H — ICC (@ICC) December 12, 2021

Explaining where Indian faltered at the 2019 World Cup, he said, "They got Vijay Shankar to bat at 4 with just 5-7 ODIs, then they replaced him with Rishabh Pant, who had played 4 ODIs."

Yuvraj, who felt an in-form Ambati Rayadu’s experience would have served India better.

"When we played the 2003 World Cup, Mohammad Kaif, (Dinesh) Mongia and I had already played 50-odd ODIs.”

The former middle-order lynchpin says the Indian team management has a similar problem even in T20 cricket. "Our middle-order (batsmen) in T20 bats higher in franchise cricket," Yuvraj said while underlining the fact that the batting positions should be allocated to the players earmarked for the World Cup. "That is where we lacked in the last T20 World Cup."

In the second part of his interview on Home of Heroes, Sports18’s newest offering, Yuvraj also says T20 & T10 are the future of cricket.

"Test cricket is dying. People want to watch T20 cricket; people want to play T20 cricket." says Yuvraj, who feels the money that players make for playing shorter format forces players to rethink their priorities.

"Why would someone play five-day cricket and get five lakh rupees and today play T20 cricket and get 50 lakh? Players who have not made it to international cricket are getting 7-10 crores," said Yuvraj.