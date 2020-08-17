Yuvraj Singh fondly remembers 'lifting World Cup trophies' with former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Sunday (August 16) posted a special message for former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who retired from international cricket on Saturday (August 15), and said that he enjoyed lifting 2007 and 2011 World Cup trophies with Dhoni.

Yuvraj took to Instagram to post a video featuring glimpses of the time he spent with Dhoni on the field while playing for Team India and congratulated the wicketkeeper-batsman for a great international career. Yuvraj also lauded Dhoni for his contribution to the Indian cricket.

"Congratulations @mahi7781 on a great career! Enjoyed lifting the 2007 and 2011 WC trophies together for our country and our many partnerships on the field. My best wishes to you for the future," Yuvraj captioned the video.

Yuvraj and Dhoni were the mainstay of Indian middle order for around a decade and the two joined hands several times to steer Team India out of the tough situations. The duo scored over 3,000 runs as a pair in the One-Day International and succeeded in stitiching 10 hundred-plus partnerships in ODIs.

It is to ne noted that Yuvraj has now retired from all forms of the game but Dhoni will still play in franchise-based T20 tournament Indian Premier League. Dhoni will lead the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020, which is scheduled to start in UAE on September 19.