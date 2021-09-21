Yuvraj Singh re-enacts fight with Andrew Flintoff, 6 sixes in Stuart Broad’s over from T20 World Cup on his terrace, video goes viral – WATCH

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh created history on September 19, 2007 by becoming only the second batsman in the history of international cricket to smash 6 sixes in an over. He achieved the feat against England in the first-ever T20I World Cup in 2007.

The flamboyant batsman avenged a sledge from England’s Andrew Flintoff by smashing 6 sixes in Stuart Broad's over and scored his fifty of just 12 balls, which is still the fastest in the T20 format.

Fourteen years later, on the anniversary of that special feat, Yuvraj decided to refresh the special memories as he re-enacted the whole act with he himself playing several roles (non-striker MS Dhoni, Flintoff, Broad, England captain Paul Collingwood) and that too on a terrace.

Here’s Yuvraj Singh’s re-enacted video:

It was in the 19th over of India's innings, when Yuvraj took Broad to the cleaners, hitting him for 6 sixes and taking India's total over the 200-run mark.

The Men in Blue were able to win the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in 2007 and Yuvraj was a vital player for the team in the tournament.

The 38-year-old was also phenomenal in India's World Cup triumph in 2011 as he became the first all-rounder to score over 300 runs and scalp 15 wickets in a single World Cup.

The feat included four Man of the Match awards and Man of the Tournament for 362 runs and 15 wickets.

In 2019, Yuvraj had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. With a career spanning over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is, and 40 Tests, Yuvraj cemented his place as a player who could win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, fierce batting, or smart bowling.