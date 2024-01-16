Yuvraj Singh Reacts To Karnataka’s Prakhar Chaturvedi Breaking His 24-Year-Old Record, Says 'Very Happy To See This'

Prakhar Chaturvedi is trending on the internet. He is no big cricketer yet but his knock in the final of the Cooch Behar Trophy 2024 has started comparisons with India's white-ball legend Yuvraj Singh. Why? Because this Karnataka batter smashed a record 404 in the final vs Mumbai and broke a 24-year-old record previously held by Yuvraj. We are talking about the highest individual score by any batter in the final of the tournament.

Long back, Yuvraj had smashed 358 runs in the Cooch Behar Trophy final after which MS Dhoni had told his friends that 'Yuvraj ne dhaaga khol diya'. Dhoni had played for Bihar in that match. Prakhar toppled this record with an outstanding innings of unbeaten 404 in another final in 2024.

Prakhar's knock was the biggest headline on Monday as the talented batter whose roots are in Ghazipur of Uttar Pradesh stroked the historic knock.

Yuvraj has reacted to his record being toppled by Prakhar, saying that all records are only meant to be broke. He posted on X, "Very happy to see this! Records are meant to be broken and I'm glad to see the future of Indian cricket in safe hands."

Prakhar is born and brought up in Bengaluru. His father is a software engineer and works for start-up while his mother is a technical officer in Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO). In an interview to Indian Express, father Sanjay Chaturvedi said that although he wanted his son to excel in studies, his focus shifted completely to cricket in last couple of years. "We are from Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, but I have been living in Bengaluru for more than two decades now. I am an IIT BHU pass-out myself, and obviously, I wanted him to focus on his studies, but for the past couple of years, cricket has taken over. He has good grades in Class XII and is now in BA first year and is pursuing economics,” Chaturvedi said.

Prakhar was passionate about cricket and used to play the sport for fun when one of his father's friends pushed him to send to an academy. His father did the same and Prakhar was then going to SIX academy, which is is based at the Padukone-Dravid Centre of Sports Excellence in Bangalore.

Prakhar has received coaching from K Jehswant, former Karnataka player, who feels the boy has a long way to go. "The boy has to go through a lot. He was struggling to make it into the state U-19 team. Not many people believed in his ability. He has been a very good player for us,” said Jeswanth.