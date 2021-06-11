Yuvraj Singh revisits six sixes chapter, says Stuart Broad's father requested for his jersey as souvenir for son

Yuvraj Singh is fondly remembered by his fans for his carnage against England in the 2007 T20 World Cup. In the match, which India eventually won, the left-handed batsman went on to complete his half-century in just 12 deliveries, a record that still stands strong today. During the course of his innings, the former India cricketer exploded against English pacer Stuart Broad and made him hapless by smashing six sixes in a row.

Yuvraj during a recent interaction with popular cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur discussed the moment in details and in the process also revealed a few facts that were unknown to the fans.

“I remember when we were playing the semifinal against Australia, Chris Broad, Stuart’s father was the match referee. He came before the game and said ‘thank you for almost finishing my son’s career.' I said ‘nothing personal. I got hit for 5 sixes, I know how it feels,” Yuvraj told Kapur in the 22 Yarns podcast.

After defeating England in the group stage by 18 runs, the Men In Blue then went on to defeat hosts South Africa by 37 runs, before taking on Australia in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, prior to the T20 World Cup, Yuvraj himself was whacked for five sixes in an ODI by England all-rounder Dimitri Mascarenhas.

Yuvraj further said that Chris requested the Indian to gift the jersey to his son Stuart as a souvenir.

“He was like ‘you have to give that shirt to Stuart, the one you wore while hitting six sixes.' I gave him the shirt and wrote ‘I know how it feels, coz I have been hit for five.' I said 'you are the future of England, I’m sure you are gonna do great things.' And look where he is today, more than 500 Test wickets,” added Yuvraj.

Yuvraj, however, feels anyone can encounter such a situation and the best thing to do is to keep moving forward and continue the hard-work.

“See it can happen to anyone. You can have a bad day and when you do only you are person who can understand what is actually going on. You work hard day in and day out to give the best for your country and when you have a day like that you suddenly don’t know who to turn up to. So you have to be your own saviour. It’s very easy for others to say anything,” said India's World Cup hero from 2007 and 2011.