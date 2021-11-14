Yuvraj Singh shares HILARIOUS meme featuring Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, check out

Team India failed to live up to the expectations in the T20 World Cup 2021 as they were knocked out in the group stage of the tournament after managing just three wins in five matches in the Super 12. The Men in Blue suffered two back-to-back defeats in their first two games of the World Cup against Pakistan and New Zealand, which completely derailed its chances of qualifying for the semifinals.

Notably, the 2021 T20 World Cup was also Virat Kohli's last assignment as Team India captain in the shortest format of the game.

Meanwhile, Team India’s early exit from the tournament sparked a flurry of memes on social media and one such hilarious meme was shared by former India batter Yuvraj Singh on his Instagram account.

The meme featured Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma and it also involved Yuvraj and highlighted India's middle-order woes in the T20 World Cup 2021.

Here’s the meme:

In the meme, Anushka looks at Kohli, who appears to be pondering something in his head, and wonders if he's thinking about other girls. But on the flip side, Kohli is contemplating Team India's chances at the T20 World Cup had Yuvraj been included in the squad.

Interestingly, Yuvraj won the Man of the Tournament award in the 2011 World Cup for his outstanding performance with both, bat and ball. He had scored 362 runs at an average of 90.50 and claimed 15 wickets too.

The southpaw retired from international cricket in 2019. However, in a surprising development, Yuvraj announced that he is coming out of retirement and will return to the field in February next year.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the 39-year-old all-rounder wrote, "God decides your destiny !! On public demand, ill be back on the pitch hopefully in February! Ain’t nothing like this feeling! Thank you for your love and wishes mean a lot to me! Keep supporting India, it’s our team and a true fan will show his or her support in tough times (sic)."