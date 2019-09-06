Yuvraj Singh takes a fun dig at India's No.4 woes

India's World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh on Friday took a fun dig at India's nagging No. 4 woes after Harbhajan Singh threw his weight behind Sanju Samson to bat in that position in One Day International matches.

Samson smashed a 48-ball 91 in India A's 36-run victory over South Africa A, batting at No. 3.

"Why not Sanju Samson at number 4 in odi.. with good technique and good head on his shoulders.. well played today anyways against SA A," Harbhajan said in a tweet.

Replying to his long-time former teammate, Yuvraj said: "Top order is very strong bro they don't need no. 4 batsman." He followed it up with a laughing emoticon.

At the ICC World Cup earlier this year, India struggled to find the right No. 4 batsman as both KL Rahul and Vijay Shankar failed.

While in Tests, India don't have the problem of selecting the right player to bat at No.4 with Kohli making the position his own, the opening slots have been a worry for quite some time.

With Prithvi Shaw suspended, India went with just two openers -- KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal -- for the two-Test series against the Windies. While Agarwal did seem to be in control, Rahul didn't play any substantial knock.

Rahul managed scores of 44, 38, 13 and 6 in four innings in the Caribbean islands; he wasted opportunities to convert starts in the first Test in Antigua and didn't get starts in the next game in Jamaica. He hasn't managed a 50+ score since his 149 against England at the Oval 12 innings back.